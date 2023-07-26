ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a murder suspect, 27-year-old Erik Rodriguez. He is accused of killing 24-year-old Jonathan Zamora on July 12,2023.

Police say Zamora was in a dispute with his neighbor over marijuana use and a dog. The neighbor told police Zamora and his girlfriend would smoke marijuana and the odor was strong enough the neighbor could smell it in their own home. The neighbor also said Zamora would kick the fence when their dogs were outside. Police say the neighbor and Zamora were involved in a physical confrontation on July 11.

APD says on July 12 Zamora returned home from work and the neighbor had been drinking with co-workers, including Rodriguez. The neighbor and two co-workers approached Zamora, with Rodriguez firing shots from a handgun, killing Zamora, according to police.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday evening and was booked into the Metro Detention Center.