ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team was called to a home in northeast Albuquerque overnight. Police say a person barricaded themselves in a home near Menaul and Chelwood Park when they were trying to arrest them for a warrant.

Around 4 a.m. Friday police say the suspect was taken into custody. Details are limited on the incident. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.