Police arrest Albuquerque man for ‘crying wolf’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for calling in false alarms to 911. Police say he made 10 calls in just two days.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it never wants to discourage anyone from calling in emergencies, but when it’s wasting resources on the same person, it has to get a message across.

Emergency dispatchers are there 24 hours a day to get residents help quickly in the event of an emergency. However, police say some callers like to “cry wolf,” including Frank Alvarado.

According to the report, Alvarado made five calls to emergency dispatch in one day back in May, claiming he was being held hostage. When officers responded, no one was home. Police charged him with a misdemeanor and summonsed to court.

Just three months later, it happened again. Friday, police say Alvarado made five more calls, rambling about people being kidnapped. This time, he was arrested.

“We discourage officers from making arrests in those situations if they can make that judgment call,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman.

Gallegos says these kinds of calls are not uncommon, and when they come in, they put a strain on already limited resources. He explains, oftentimes people making these chronic calls are suffering from mental health issues, and it’s the responding officer’s job to determine whether they need help.

APD says it does not discourage anyone from calling 911 if they feel they are in an emergency situation. Police explain even when charges are filed against a dispatch abuser, the goal is not jail time but correcting the behavior.