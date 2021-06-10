1 in custody as police secure area near San Antonio Dr. and Lousiana Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded to the area of San Antonio Drive and Louisiana Boulevard Thursday morning. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, however, APD reports that an individual is in custody and there were no injuries to anyone.

Officers are still securing the scene as of 12:21 p.m. While San Antonio Dr. is opening up, northbound Louisiana will continue to be closed. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Due to an active police presence, please avoid the area of San Antonio and Louisiana. — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 10, 2021