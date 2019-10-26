Officers shoot, kill carjacking suspect in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a carjacking suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

It happened just before 6 p.m. near Carlisle and Menaul. Police remained on scene late Friday night with traffic on Menaul is shut down in both directions east of Carlisle.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers responded to a call of an attempted carjacking near Menaul and Carlisle around 5:40 p.m. Officers didn’t say exactly where the incident happened, but say officers caught up with the suspects block away near Menaul and Morningside.

Police say the responding officers found the two men in a different car than the one they were accused of trying to steal. When officers tried to stop that car, APD says the passenger got out and “confronted” officers. That passenger was shot and killed.

Investigators say a gun was found beside the man who officers shot. Late Friday evening, the man’s body remained in the street near Menaul and Morningside.

APD gave some details when asked to explain the confrontation between officers and the suspect.

“The officers were giving commands. The deceased offender disobeyed the commands and my word is, confronted officers by disobeying the commands and not complying,” APD Chief of Staff John Ross said.

Police say they also detained the driver of the car that officers stopped. He was not injured and is now being questioned by investigators.

APD says at least three officers, including one supervisor were close to the suspects as officers fired shots, but it’s unclear how many officers fired their guns. A witnesses near the scene described hearing as many as five gunshots.

No officers were hurt. APD has not identified the man who was shot or the driver who was detained.