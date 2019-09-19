Suspect in custody following shootout with BCSO deputies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were serving a search warrant around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Coors and Montano when gunfire erupted.

Investigators say Kenneth Sondergard fired first, prompting several deputies to shoot back. Two deputies sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

“They’re related to gunfire but we don’t…at this point, because the investigation’s not complete we don’t know if they were…what type of injuries they were sustained from the firing,” Sheriff Manny Gonzales said.

BCSO says SWAT was eventually called out and the suspect surrendered without further incident.