Police activity in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the scene of an apartment complex in southeast Albuquerque after they were called out in reference to a woman threatening people with a butcher knife Tuesday night.

Police say at 7:11 p.m. they were called to 5601 Gibson Boulevard because a woman was threatening other tenants with a butcher knife. Police say when they arrived they located her inside her apartment but she is refusing to come out.

No other information was provided. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.