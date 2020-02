BCSO deputies are visible at a scene on Atrisco on the morning of Thursday, February 20, 2020. (KRQE Vince Autry)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office closed Atrisco Drive in both directions between Bridge and Salvador early Thursday morning due to police activity.

A spokesperson with BCSO reports that a subject had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and the location at Atrisco was considered to be a possible scene. Authorities say the road should reopen soon.

