ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - More businesses will open this weekend, but as people go back to work, daycare, summer programs, and camps will be in smaller supply. Many parents are now scrambling to figure out what they'll do with their kids.

"The before and after school programs that do offer summer programs as well are holding some very restrictive summer programs… that will just be dependant on whether or not I can get them in. There's a lot of parents that are going to be doing the exact same thing, and with some of the policies that are in place right now, with the student to teacher ratio, it's going to be a lot more tight than it was even beforehand. So everything is really up in the air," said Amanda Schmidt.