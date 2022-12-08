ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have died in a vehicle rollover, police said. The crash happened near Gibson and Arno in southeast Albuquerque.
Police didn’t say what lead up to their deaths. The area was closed while authorities investigate.