ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Pokemon trainers are invited to get their hunt on at their local public library this weekend. The Pokemon GO Community Day Classic will be held on Saturday, November 25 at the Erna Ferguson, Ernie Pyle, Juan Tabo, and Lomas Tramway libraries.

The event will the second larger “Community Day” the library has celebrated. The first Pokemon GO event at the Albuquerque library was back in April at the Main Library. The event, called “Pokemon GOes to the Library,” took place on all three levels of the location and included a scavenger hunt, a raffle, and Pikachu ear crafting.

The November 25 events will be a great way to burn off some of that turkey dinner as Pokemon fans will be able to hunt and find special Pokemon. “Walking enhances your chances of encounters with Pokemon in the game and also offers the opportunity to meet other players or ‘trainers,'” says Library Services Supervisor Cody Wesner-Ellis. She adds that the enthusiastic community response has encouraged more library branches to participate and plan to add further Pokemon GO community events in the future.

Saturday’s event is free and will go from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Erna Fergusson, Ernie Pyle, and Lomas Tramway locations. The Juan Tabo Library event will run from 2;00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.