Podcasts starting a conversation on culture, diversity in Albuquerque

Mad Scientist Media is producing two podcasts, discussing the diversity and culture of Albuquerque and its residents. (Courtesy: Mad Scientist Media)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are using the power of a podcast to teach people about the diversity of Albuquerque’s community. They are starting the conversation of culture and they’re looking for more people to talk to.

Mad Scientist Media is the production hub for two of these podcasts. Creator Dr. Frank Mirabal says educating the community is the root of this project.

“It’s really about having conversations about race and culture without being preachy,” said Mirabal. “It’s really talking about the issues people experience around race, racism, but really the experiences of people.”

Mirabal also hosts a podcast, Portraits in Color. It takes a look at race and culture through the stories of artists, entrepreneurs and other members of the community.

“We become more and more divided in our politics and society as a whole so I really felt that it was important that we start to bridge that divide through stories,” said Mirabal. “You can’t fear what you know so the whole idea is bridging that divide so people can get a better understanding of what people go through on a regular basis.”

Charles Ashley III is the host of Mad Scientist Media’s other podcast, Ashy to Ashley. It covers everything from business and politics to entertainment and sports, from a person of color perspective.

“Everyone writes a biography when you say ‘tell us about yourself’, you give your greatest accomplishments,” said Ashley. “I wanted to dig and really get to know people out here and that’s what it is — a free-flowing, about 30-45 minute show.”

Ashley says his podcast takes a deep dive into learning more about the people of Albuquerque.

“We have so many diamonds in the rough out here and it’s cool to just get to sit down with someone and hear about their accomplishments and see what drives them, what motivates them, what got them interested in a certain industry,” said Ashley. “You never know what you’re going to get with our show, and I think that’s the best part.”

Mirabal says the podcast is heard all over the United States. It’s also listened to by people in over 18 countries.

“We want to continue to grow and we want to continue to amplify the voices of people of color,” said Mirabal.

The podcasts are free to listen to on most streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube, as well as Mad Scientist Media’s website. Mad Scientist Media also has a Patreon page, which allows you to contribute money and get different rewards like shout-outs and behind-the-scenes content.