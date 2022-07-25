ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A PNM employee jumped into action to help a pregnant woman after a deadly car crash earlier this month. Estela Montes was on her way to her next stop on July 12 when she saw a speeding vehicle drive on a sidewalk and hit a tree near San Mateo and Gibson.

She used her truck to block traffic, turned on her emergency lights, then, along with others, worked to help those inside. That included a woman in the passenger seat who was pregnant and bleeding. “I was pretty much focused on the passenger. And just secured that she was okay, just comforted her and let her know she was fine,” Montes said.

The two passengers injured in the crash were taken to UNM Hospital and was recovering. The driver was killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.