PNM will pay you to recycle your old refrigerator or freezer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The PNM fridge recycling program incentive has increased. People who recycle their old fridges or freezer can now receive $75 instead of $50. To qualify, you must be a PNM utility customer and own the appliance. It also must be a regular household size and still be in good working order.

The offer will be available through September 30. To apply, people can go to pnm.com/fridge and sign up for a pickup appointment. 

PNM is offering two pickup options. One is an in-home pickup where a PNM representative will take the fridge right out of the home. The second option, customers can place their unit outside and the PNM representative will pick it up.

