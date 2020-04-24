PNM warns customers of phone scammers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is warning customers to be on the lookout for phone scammers.

The company says they’ve recently received a surge in scam reports on weekends. Scammers are calling with a spoof PNM caller ID and claiming their bill is past due.

They then threaten to turn off electricity if the bill isn’t paid with a pre-paid gift card. PNM will never demand customers pay with a gift card and is not shutting off power during the pandemic.

