PNM warns customers of phone scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is warning New Mexicans about a phone scam.

The state’s largest electricity provider says scammers are pretending to be PNM employees threatening to shut off power. PNM says if you’re asked to purchase prepaid gift cards, it’s a scam.

PNM says the company doesn’t disconnect service on holidays or over weekends. Customers are encouraged to check their bills. If you haven’t received a bold disconnect notice on page one of you bill, those threatening to shut off power are scammers.

If you are unsure whether a call is from PNM, hang up and initiate a call to PNM yourself by dialing 1-888-342-5766. Customers can learn whether they’re behind on a bill by texting #BAL to 78766 to learn their account balance.

