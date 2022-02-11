NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is warning customers of a phone scam. The caller is spoofing their phone number to seem like the call is coming from a 505 area code.

Then, the person claims PBM has partnered with another nearby utility company and tries to get you to sign up for a false program, asking for personal information. PNM says this is a scam and you should hang up, and call them at 888-DIAL-PNM.