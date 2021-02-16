PNM warning customers of solar panel door-to-door sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is warning about some door-to-door visits from companies claiming to work for PNM. The utility says it’s received reports of people going door-to-door posing as either a PNM employee or claiming they work with PNM to install solar panels. Then that person asks to see your electric bill or account information and takes a picture of it.

In many cases, PNM says these people are selling that information to solar companies as a way to find potential clients and that’s not something PNM is doing. “PNM does not work specifically with one solar company in particular. We work very happily with multiple solar companies who wish to interconnect their systems with our grid,” said Meaghan Cavanaugh, a PNM spokesperson. PNM urges customers to not give out personal or account information.