PNM urges customers to apply for bill help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission recently voted to end the year-long COVID moratorium on shutting off electricity starting as soon as August 12 for PNM customers. The moratorium had been a temporary emergency pandemic measure designed to help customers at the start of the pandemic.

PNM Spokesperson Shannon Jackson reminded customers to immediately contact PNM for help on paying their past-due balances through financial relief assistance programs or to get on a payment plan to avoid a shutoff situation. Many programs can be combined to help maximize the amount of financial assistance you receive. If you need help paying your past-due PNM bill, visit PNM.com/help or call PNM at 855-364-2950.

If you need help paying down, or possibly pay off your past-due PNM bill, PNM may be able to help you through the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund, the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters Assistance program, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and more.