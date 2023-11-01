ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM will host a free financial assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay past-due electricity bills.

The event will be held on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Alamosa Community Center, 6900 Gonzales Rd. SW.

Be sure to bring your PNM bill, proof of income, and identification for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income is required. Accepted is proof of food stamps/SNAP benefits or your current Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter.

PNM Good Neighbor Fund qualification guidelines:

PNM Good Neighbor Fund qualifications. November 2023. (Credit: PNM)

If you can’t make it to event in person, you can apply online at PNM.com/help.