ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM will host a free financial assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay past-due electricity bills.
The event will be held on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Alamosa Community Center, 6900 Gonzales Rd. SW.
Story continues below
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico November 3 – November 9
- New Mexico: Mexican gray wolf last tracked in the Jemez Mountains
- KRQE Investigates: KRQE Investigates: How migrants are smuggled across New Mexico’s border
- Crime: Man accused of shooting at Oñate statue protest now facing hate crime charge
Be sure to bring your PNM bill, proof of income, and identification for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income is required. Accepted is proof of food stamps/SNAP benefits or your current Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter.
PNM Good Neighbor Fund qualification guidelines:
If you can’t make it to event in person, you can apply online at PNM.com/help.