ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM will be removing a power line in the South Valley to better protect wildlife in the area. The line along the boundary of the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge in the South Valley is unused right now.

They will also install bird guarding on the remaining lines and equipment with the refuge. PNM says they were recently contacted by those at the refuge with concerns about bird interactions with the power lines.

“We are thrilled to be working collaboratively with PNM to make the refuge and surrounding area safer for wildlife,” said Jennifer Owen-White, Valle de Oro NWR Refuge Manager in a news release. “We appreciate that PNM took our concerns seriously and moved quickly to find a solution. Our refuge is grounded in strong community partnerships, and we pleased to add PNM to this list of collaborators working with us as we transition this land from an old dairy farm to native wildlife habitats.”

The Valle de Oro was made into a national wildlife refuge in 2012 and covers 570 acres on the southern border of Bernalillo County.