ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- PNM is looking to other energy companies around the world for new ideas as it works towards going emissions-free.

The company is looking for new resources and emerging technologies capable of helping it reach its goal. That ranges from storage systems and carbon emissions controls to hydrogen technologies.

Earlier this year, the state made a goal to be 100% emission-free by 2045. Now they plan to beat that deadline by five years.