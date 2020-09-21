PNM, Sandia National Labs team up to make advances in clean energy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pnm electricity stock_1559219208336.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM and Sandia National Laboratories have formed a partnership to help advance technology for PNM customers. Through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA), both organizations will research and develop projects to advance clean energy, national security, and energy resiliency.

In a press release, PNM states that the company has been involved in integrating new technologies into its electric infrastructure. PNM is striving to improve overall operations and produce a more resilient grid system which requires state-of-the-art technology.

The company reports that advances include networked microgrids, virtual power plants, highly efficient distributed storage systems, and reconfigurable grid architectures. One of the first projects under CRADA will involve Sandia and PNM to research new technology that increases performance, reduces cost, and secures grid sustainability.

Another project will allow the companies to test different threats to electric infrastructure such as a physical or cyber attack on the grid. PNM states that it previously worked with Sandia on the nation’s first combined solar and storage facility to be fully integrated into a utility power grid back in 2011 using smart grid technology to advance renewable energy.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss