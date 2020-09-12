PNM restores power to all customers after bout of wind

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - People from across the metro headed to the Railyards today for the city's first "Grab and Go" event. Several local food trucks were on hand to satisfy some hungry people, and there was live entertainment throughout the afternoon.

The city says this event is a fun way for people to help support local vendors in a responsible way. "It's really to help our local vendors. When we have Summerfest and all the events when we're not in the pandemic, we really depend on them to be successful and to make our events great. So we want to make sure that at the end of all this, all of our vendors are still successful and still here," says City of Albuquerque Events and Operations Manager Bree Ortiz. More information is available on the city's website.