PNM restores power to all customers after bout of wind

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The power is back on for all PNM customers, including those who were left in the dark for days because of Tuesday’s windy weather. The utility says that as of Saturday morning, the remaining outages were fixed.
At last check on Friday, there were still 200 customers without power. The utility requested help from El Paso Electric to restore power for more than 15,000 customers. They’re asking people to report any potential remaining outages.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day