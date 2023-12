ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is reporting a power outage near downtown Albuquerque Thursday afternoon. According to PNM, the outage is affecting 1,220 customers in the area.

PNM says the following area was impacted by the outage: Roma (North), Iron (South), 2nd St. (East), 5th St. (West). PNM estimates power will be restored to the area around 1:30 p.m. To view the PNM outage map, click here.