ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM reopened its metro-area electric service center to customers Tuesday. The service center near Edith and Comanche will bring back in-person services that had been only offered virtually during the pandemic.

Customers at the center can drop off payments, meet with PNM representatives and more. The service center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.