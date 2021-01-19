PNM reader credited with saving customer’s life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A PNM meter reader in the Silver City area provided aid to a woman who was in distress and in need of medical attention. According to the company, meter reader Luis Apodaca repeatedly came across two large protective dogs at a customer’s property with the gate locked, blocking access to the meter.

PNM meter reader Luis Apodaca (courtesy PNM)

After speaking with the homeowner, she stated she would put the dogs away and unlock the gate on the day her meter was scheduled to be read each month. Apodaca went to read the meter but he recognized something was off.

Normally there are two dogs at the home. But on this day, he saw only one and it appeared to be distressed. PNM says Apodaca then found the woman on the ground seriously injured after a fall.

Apodaca called 911 and performed first aid until an ambulance could arrive. “I care about my community, the people in it, and we help each other,” said Apodaca in a news release. “I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time and she survived this terrible incident.”

The woman tells PNM she’s grateful Apodaca was there to help. PNM says the woman suffered a brain bleed, fractured two ribs, broke her lower jaw, fractured her eye socket, and broke her nose.