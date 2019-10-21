PNM provides community support through Albuquerque Assistance Fair

Take part in the biggest family help day of the year during PNM‘s Albuquerque Assistance Fair. The event is a one-stop-shop for individuals who are in need of some help in order to get by.

During the PNM hosted, family-friendly event, over 40 agencies will be providing services and support. Participants can get help with things such as free diapers, clothing, food assistance, PNM, and water bill payment and more.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to sign up for the PNM Good Neighbor Fund that assists PNM customers who are facing a financial emergency to help them pay part of a past-due PNM bill. To sign up, you must have:

proof of household income for all adults over the age of 18

bank statement showing all direct deposits

ID’s for all adults in the home

customer’s past-due PNM bill

ID for children living in the home

proof you have received Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program this year

During the fair, you can also sign up for the upcoming Financial Fundamentals Class offered by KOACH Financial on November 9, 2019.

The Albuquerque Assistance Fair will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.