PNM provides assistance to local nonprofit targeted in copper theft

Adelante Development Center received a grant from the PNM Resources Foundation following a copper theft at one of their facilities. (image courtesy PNM)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM stepped up to support a local non-profit after an attempted theft caused significant damage to one of the organization’s facilities. In a news release, the utility company reports that thieves recently targeted one of the Adelante Development Center’s facilities in northeast Albuquerque.

Adelante supports people with mental and physical disabilities in addition to seniors and disadvantaged populations and offers support services and resources. On December 24 and 27, the Al Friedman Center on San Mateo Blvd. was vandalized in an attempt to steal copper and caused a disruption to several of the organization’s programs.

The PNM Resources Foundation provided Adelante with an emergency $5,000 impact crisis grant to assist with the unexpected expenses. The company states that it is also working with the organization to repair the damage to their transformer and Adelante will be getting around-the-clock security at the facility.

PNM reports that copper theft is a nationwide issue that impacts residents and businesses. Criminals seek out copper due to its high price which can lead to theft from homes, businesses, scrap sites, and utilities.

For information on how to report copper theft, visit pnm.com/energy-and-copper-theft.