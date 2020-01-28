PNM project aims to reduce bird deaths, outages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is committed to protecting birds and wildlife in New Mexico, all while providing safe and reliable power to customers.

According to a news release, PNM invests in upgrades and additions to systems every year to help avoid electricity-related bird deaths and outages. The new extensive bird guarding project was completed in Las Vegas, New Mexico and done without having to shut off power to customers.

“It’s a proactive approach for PNM to honor the commitment we have to both the people and animals that live in our beautiful state,” said Mike Prescott, manager for PNM Substations and Relay/Communication.

(Photo Courtesy of PNM)

PNM noticed a switching station in Las Vegas had an increased number of problems related to birds and began efforts to develop a plan to guard the facility and protect birds. “We have completed similar projects on other electrical facilities, and have seen a dramatic decrease of bird-related deaths and outages since implementing these tactics,” said Prescott.

PNM Substation and Environmental departments worked together to analyze data and research options to meet the needs of the project. Crews also installed equipment to discourage birds from perching or nesting on equipment.

PNM is currently looking into other facilities that might benefit from installing similar equipment.