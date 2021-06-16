‘PNM PowerKick’ will fund 10 local nonprofits at New Mexico United games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is partnering with New Mexico United to donate to 10 local nonprofits. During each halftime program at home games, one fan will be chosen and have the chance to earn up to $2,500 for each charity by kicking three goals. According to a news release, the donations are funded by the PNM shareholders.

The “PNM PowerKick” began at Wednesday night’s game and will go until Oct. 30. The 10 nonprofit organizations that fans can help raise money for are the Storehouse of New Mexico, Bienvenidos, Native New Mexico Lead, St. Felix’s Pantry, HELP NM, Inc., El Refugio, Girls, Inc., PB&J Family Services, Partners in Education and Thrive.

The kicks will start at the 6-yard line which earns $500, the penalty spot earns $750 and the 18-yard box will earn $1,250. Even if the goals are missed, the nonprofit being supported that night will receive a minimum of $1,5000.