ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage has been reported in Albuquerque. The outage took place Sunday morning.

PNM stated on their Twitter account that parts of Albuquerque are experiencing power loss. A total of 3,494 customers are affected by the outage.

PNM’s website appears to be currently down, and there is no way to view the outage map. However, their Twitter said the following area is impacted by the outage: La Orilla Northwest (North), Duerksen Road Northwest (South), Winterhaven Road Northwest (East), and Unser Boulevard (West).

PNM said they expect power to be restored at 8:45 a.m.

