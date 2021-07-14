PNM planning for a cleaner future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric vehicles are popping up all over the road, and according to researchers, every new car sold globally will be electric by the year 2040. Eric Chavez, a spokesperson for PNM, talked about what this could mean for the economy and the environment.
Story continues below
- Map: New Mexico pharmacies offering back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations
- Money: Child tax credit payments going out this week. See how much you qualify for
- Wages: How do Albuquerque’s wages rank nationally? A look at the numbers
- Crime: FBI agent wounded, man killed in northeast Albuquerque shooting
- Weather: Heavy rain possible Wednesday afternoon across northern and western New Mexico
PNM is helping the state add more charging stations to encourage customers to look into using electric cars. For more information on what PNM is doing to contribute to a cleaner environment, visit their website.