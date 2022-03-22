ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is holding an event to connect people with programs to help pay their past-due electric bills.

You will need to bring your PNM bill, proof of income and ID’s for everyone living in the home. The event is Wednesday, March 23, from 1:00 – 4 p.m. at the East Central Health and Social Services Center, 7525 Zuni Rd SE.