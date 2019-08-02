PNM partners with ABQ BioPark to feed animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM and the ABQ BioPark showcased a unique partnership Friday at the zoo.

Zookeepers say elephants and giraffes go through pounds upon pounds of vegetation every day. At PNM, workers end up with pounds and pounds of tree trimmings.

Now the two organizations are working together, feeding the gentle giants with the city’s green waste.

“They’re enjoying the brush very much. This is more their natural habitat and will strip the branches and we’re very happy to be a part of this and look forward to this partnership for years to come,” said Todd with PNM.

PNM says the Browse Trailer will be out in Albuquerque for the rest of the summer, collecting branches from neighborhoods all across the city to help feed the BioPark’s largest herbivores.