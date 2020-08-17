PNM offers virtual energy assessments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering a new way to help save money on your energy bill. They are offering virtual energy assessments. Customers can choose from two packages. Once the package arrives a PNM energy specialist will guide you through a home energy checkup. The specialist will virtually walk customers through the installation of the equipment. You will also get a report outlining ways to save energy and money.
PNM says to schedule your energy checkup online or by phone at 1-855-775-6491. To sign up, PNM says the following information will be needed:
- Your PNM Account Number
- Basic information about your home including square footage
- Your PNM Home Energy Checkup Package selection
- Do you rent?
Package A: $15
- Up to 20 ENERGY STAR® LED dimmable bulbs
- (replacing incandescent bulbs), which last up to
- 25,000 hours (more than 20 years!)
- One LED nightlight
- Up to two efficient-flow showerheads*
- Two bathroom faucet aerators*
- One kitchen faucet aerator*
- One smart power strip
- Pipe insulation (up to 6 feet)
- One smart thermostat (for an additional $100 copay)
Package B: $30
- Includes everything in Package A, plus…
- 20 additional ENERGY STAR LED dimmable bulbs
- One additional smart power strip