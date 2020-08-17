PNM offers virtual energy assessments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering a new way to help save money on your energy bill. They are offering virtual energy assessments. Customers can choose from two packages. Once the package arrives a PNM energy specialist will guide you through a home energy checkup. The specialist will virtually walk customers through the installation of the equipment. You will also get a report outlining ways to save energy and money.

PNM says to schedule your energy checkup online or by phone at 1-855-775-6491. To sign up, PNM says the following information will be needed:

Your PNM Account Number

Basic information about your home including square footage

Your PNM Home Energy Checkup Package selection

Do you rent?

Package A: $15

Up to 20 ENERGY STAR® LED dimmable bulbs

(replacing incandescent bulbs), which last up to

25,000 hours (more than 20 years!)

One LED nightlight

Up to two efficient-flow showerheads*

Two bathroom faucet aerators*

One kitchen faucet aerator*

One smart power strip

Pipe insulation (up to 6 feet)

One smart thermostat (for an additional $100 copay)

Package B: $30