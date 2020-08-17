PNM offers virtual energy assessments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering a new way to help save money on your energy bill. They are offering virtual energy assessments. Customers can choose from two packages. Once the package arrives a PNM energy specialist will guide you through a home energy checkup. The specialist will virtually walk customers through the installation of the equipment. You will also get a report outlining ways to save energy and money.

PNM says to schedule your energy checkup online or by phone at 1-855-775-6491. To sign up, PNM says the following information will be needed:

  • Your PNM Account Number
  • Basic information about your home including square footage
  • Your PNM Home Energy Checkup Package selection
  • Do you rent

Package A: $15

  • Up to 20 ENERGY STAR® LED dimmable bulbs
  • (replacing incandescent bulbs), which last up to
  • 25,000 hours (more than 20 years!)
  • One LED nightlight
  • Up to two efficient-flow showerheads*
  • Two bathroom faucet aerators*
  • One kitchen faucet aerator*
  • One smart power strip
  • Pipe insulation (up to 6 feet)
  • One smart thermostat (for an additional $100 copay)

Package B: $30

  • Includes everything in Package A, plus…
  • 20 additional ENERGY STAR LED dimmable bulbs
  • One additional smart power strip

