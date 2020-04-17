PNM offers opportunity to thank linemen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico is giving the public the chance to celebrate their lineman crew for National Lineman Appreciation Day.
PNM is offering customers a chance to send a personalized thank you card to the linemen who work throughout the state. During the month of April, customers are encouraged to visit the PNM website and fill out a thank you note for PNM crews.
The website will be live through April 30. Customers can also view other cards that people have submitted.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites