PNM offers opportunity to thank linemen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico is giving the public the chance to celebrate their lineman crew for National Lineman Appreciation Day.

PNM is offering customers a chance to send a personalized thank you card to the linemen who work throughout the state. During the month of April, customers are encouraged to visit the PNM website and fill out a thank you note for PNM crews.

The website will be live through April 30. Customers can also view other cards that people have submitted.

