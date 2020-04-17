PNM offers opportunity to thank linemen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PNM Meter increase_366880

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico is giving the public the chance to celebrate their lineman crew for National Lineman Appreciation Day.

PNM is offering customers a chance to send a personalized thank you card to the linemen who work throughout the state. During the month of April, customers are encouraged to visit the PNM website and fill out a thank you note for PNM crews.

The website will be live through April 30. Customers can also view other cards that people have submitted.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞