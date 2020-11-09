PNM offers free virtual energy assessment to veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans can receive a Virtual Home Energy Checkup in November along with multiple energy-saving products for free. Veterans who accept this offer will receive a free virtual energy assessment in addition to the following energy-saving products for free:

Up to 40 Energy Star LED dimmable light bulbs

One LED night-light

Up to two efficient-flow showerheads

Two bathroom-faucet aerators

One kitchen-faucet aerator

Two smart power strips

Up to six feet of pipe insulation

All of the products are valued at $127.24 and are created to save water and energy and to lower your monthly bill. The offer is valid from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30.

To sign up for a free PNM Home Energy Checkup, visit pnmhomecheckup.com/veteran-promo and answer the eligibility questions and schedule a checkup. Once completed you can receive your free kit of products that will be delivered to your door.

