PNM offers free air conditioner tune-up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering its customers a free air conditioner tune-up. Their Energy Efficiency program is new and helps those with refrigerated air conditioners save money down the road. It also helps make sure their units don’t go out when needed. The tune-up includes checking your air filter, cleaning, and adjustments.

To be eligible for the free air conditioner tune-up, customers must meet the following qualifications:

  • Must be a PNM residential electric account holder
  • Live in a single-family home
  • Have a functional refrigerated air conditioning or heat pump system that is five tons or less and at least one year old.
  • Not have benefited from an PNM AC Tune Up in the past five years.

The A/C tuneup service is available until November 30, 2021, or until the program, funding has reached the maximum capacity for the year. View list of contractors.

