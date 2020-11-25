PNM offers assistance through COVID Customer Relief Fund

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is doing something special for its customers this holiday season. The utility company is paying off past-due electric bills for qualifying families, small businesses, and nonprofits as part of the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund.

Residential customers must provide verification of all household income, copies of IDs for household, and a copy of the past-due PNM bill. Small businesses must have 50 or fewer employees or be a 501(c)3 nonprofit, must be in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, or services industry, and must provide a copy of your past-due PNM bill.

Assistance can cover part of all past due balances and is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Customers can apply through December 31. For more information and to apply, visit PNM.com/help.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss