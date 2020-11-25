PNM offers assistance through COVID Customer Relief Fund

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is doing something special for its customers this holiday season. The utility company is paying off past-due electric bills for qualifying families, small businesses, and nonprofits as part of the PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund.

Residential customers must provide verification of all household income, copies of IDs for household, and a copy of the past-due PNM bill. Small businesses must have 50 or fewer employees or be a 501(c)3 nonprofit, must be in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, or services industry, and must provide a copy of your past-due PNM bill.

Assistance can cover part of all past due balances and is available on a first-come-first-served basis. Customers can apply through December 31. For more information and to apply, visit PNM.com/help.

