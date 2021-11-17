PNM offers $50 to recycle old, working refrigerators and freezers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is reminding customers that the company offers $50 for your old working refrigerator or freezer. Celebrating America Recycles Day, PNM is encouraging customers to keep their old working units out of the landfill by offering money to recycle their units through them.

To take advantage of the offer, visit pnm.com/fridge and sign up for your refrigerator or freezer to be picked up at your home for free. The company also offers two pickup options to have the units removed.

A PNM representative can either take the fridge out of the home, or you can have an outside pickup where customers can place the unit outside their home and a representative doesn’t need to enter your house. PNM reports that almost all materials in refrigerators and freezers can be recycled including about 140 pounds of metal that can be recovered from just one fridge.

Additionally, about 11 pounds of plastic, nearly four pounds of glass, and other materials can be recycled from a single fridge. PNM encourages customers to consider recycling their units if they are over 15 years old as newer models become more energy-efficient and will save money on electric bills.