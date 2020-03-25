Breaking News
PNM offers $200K in grants for nonprofits with safety programs

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is offering thousands in funding to local nonprofits working to increase community safety.

The company’s resource foundation is offering $200,000 to help cover safety programs and operational costs. Funding varies with preference given to organizations implementing COVID-19 programs for at-risk seniors.

Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000. The deadline to apply is April 2.

