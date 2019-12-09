PNM linemen repair gravesites of 2 U.S. veterans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two PNM linemen used their skills to reinforce the gravesites of two local veterans.

In a press release, PNM reports that while visiting the gravesites of his family in Veguita, a PNM lineman noticed that two tombstones were in poor condition and were sinking into the ground and close to falling over. The lineman realized the sites belonged to veterans, one who served in WWI and the other who served in WWII.

The lineman then spoke with his PNM manager and was able to get another lineman to assist in repairing the tombstones. The linemen searched around the community but were unable to locate any living family members who were related to the veterans

“While the military does provide cemeteries for U.S. veteran’s final place of rest, many prefer to be buried in their hometowns with their families, “said Sonya Lasher, a sister of one of the PNM linemen and is also a military veteran.

Using equipment provided by PNM, the two men were able to prop up each tombstone before digging around them and strengthening the stability of the ground. The linemen worked to pour a concrete foundation around each tombstone, keeping the headstone upright.

“These two gravesites needed special attention, and we thought it would be a great way to pay tribute to two of our local veterans,” said one of the linemen.

The linemen completed the project just before Veterans Day on Monday, November 11. The press release states that both linemen have chosen to remain anonymous.

“I am proud to support the initiative of these two linemen,” said PNM Line Department manager Corey Plant. “It’s a small gesture we are pleased to be a part of to honor two men who bravely served our country.”