PNM launches audit to inspect power poles across service area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is working to inspect all of its power poles. The utility company reports that it regularly maintains its equipment to make sure everything is functioning safely and correctly.

The company reports it has over 227,000 distribution power poles in its service area and has recently launched an effort to audit each pole over the next several months. PNM has hired an independent company, TechServ, to complete the audit which is scheduled to be completed by the end of October 2021.

The power poles are located all over the PNM service area and include remote areas, residential neighborhoods, and commercial business areas. As there are many poles located in or near customers’ backyards or alleys behind homes, PNM reports that pole auditors may require to enter a customer’s property to get pole attachment information.

During their inspections they will look for any safety or maintenance concerns and make sure people aren’t illegally using power from poles. PNM is asking the public to allow crews access to any poles on your property to help them complete their inspections faster.

The company asks that customers take precaution with their dogs by keeping them inside when auditors are expected to be in their area. A press release from PNM states that TechServ auditors will be easily identifiable and will be driving marked vehicles, wearing branded clothing, will have PNM contractor ID badges, in addition to a letter from PNM confirming they are working on behalf of the company.

Inspectors will be out in the field Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the audit. According to the company, the audit began on March 15, 2021 in the area between Montgomery to Candelaria and San Mateo to I-40 in Albuquerque.

Inspectors will then work in southern New Mexico from around March 25 through May 2021, in northern New Mexico in June, and in the Albuquerque metro including Bernalillo to Belen, the East Mountains, and Rio Rancho from July to October 2021. Additional information about the PNM audit can be found online at pnm.com.