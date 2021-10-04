PNM hosts financial assistance event for customers with past-due bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is helping Albuquerque metro residents who are behind on their electricity bills on Tuesday, October 5. The utility company will host an assistance event for customers with past-due balances.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Service Center on Candelaria. There are monthly income limits in order to qualify.
Those planning on attending will need to bring their PNM bill, proof of income, IDs for everyone in the home, and a copy of your 2020-2021 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Approval. PNM has listed the following qualifications:
As an alternative to the in-person event, customers can also visit pnm.com/help or call 855-364-2950 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.