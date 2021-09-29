PNM hosts balloon safety demonstration ahead of Balloon Fiesta

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Fiesta kicks off this weekend and PNM held a safety demonstration to help make sure pilots and passengers are aware of the dangers of power lines. Wednesday, they set up a mock balloon crash near Paseo Del Norte and Jefferson.

Story continues below:

They staged a balloon stuck on a non-energized powerline. Experts say you should always have a talk with your pilot before taking a flight to prepare for situations like this. “It’s the pilot’s responsibility to brief passengers on whatever requirement we have for that particular day to fly under,” said a PNM representative.

They say if you are in a balloon and you get stuck on a power line, do not get out of the gondola.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES