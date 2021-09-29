PNM hosts balloon safety demonstration ahead of Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Balloon Fiesta kicks off this weekend and PNM held a safety demonstration to help make sure pilots and passengers are aware of the dangers of power lines. Wednesday, they set up a mock balloon crash near Paseo Del Norte and Jefferson.
They staged a balloon stuck on a non-energized powerline. Experts say you should always have a talk with your pilot before taking a flight to prepare for situations like this. “It’s the pilot’s responsibility to brief passengers on whatever requirement we have for that particular day to fly under,” said a PNM representative.
They say if you are in a balloon and you get stuck on a power line, do not get out of the gondola.