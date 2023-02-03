ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event in Albuquerque’s International District Saturday February 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the International District Library. The event will help customers pay their past-due electric bills.

Customers must bring:

PNM bill

Proof of income and ID for everyone living in the home. If no income, then proof of no income. Accepted is proof of food stamps

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter dated either 2022 or 2023

Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance from two different programs. For customers that can’t attend in-person, you can apply for assistance online at PNM.com/help.