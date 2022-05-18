ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting an in-person event in Albuquerque to help customers pay past-due bills. It’s happening Thursday, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center at 1231 Candelaria Rd NW.

The event is free to attend. Anyone in need of assistance needs to bring:

PNM bill

Proof of income and ID’s for everyone living in the home

A copy of your 2021-2022 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) approval letter, if available

If you can’t make it to the event help will be available at PNM’s website or by calling 855-364-2950. PNM says help paying rent will also be available. Bring lease, past-due rent, and eviction notice, if applicable.