ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM held its annual safety day for employees Thursday. The event included guest speakers, training classes and interactive safety demonstrations.

The demonstrations and training included an arc clash demonstration, fire extinguisher training, hands-on CPR course and more. “Be giving our employees the skills to work safely and empowering them with this knowledge, it allows us to better serve customers and keep them safe too,” Director of Safety for PNM, Chad Krukowski said. PNM says safety day is also a chance to show employees appreciation for their work.