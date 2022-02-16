NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Service of New Mexico tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that over 27,000 customers in the Albuquerque metro are currently without power. Officials say the outages to 27,034 customers are due to high winds.

They have set 7:00 p.m. as an estimated time for power to be restored.

Officials with the University of New Mexico Hospital say they are currently facing some outages but generators are running and keeping power to critical systems and patient services.